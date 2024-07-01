Fiat: here’s everything that will happen in the coming years

Fiat, which released the first images of the new Grande Panda a few days ago, will continue to be a protagonist in the auto market in the coming years with many new arrivals. On July 11, there will be the official presentation of the new Grande Panda, where we will learn about prices, trims, engine range, and other details that have not yet been leaked. It seems that production of this model will begin immediately after, as confirmed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Fiat: all the new arrivals in the coming years

In 2025, Fiat will continue to be a protagonist with the debut of another highly anticipated model, which could be named Multipla or Panda Multipla. This car, like the Grande Panda, will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, and the production site is the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco, where Fiat Topolino and its twin Citroen Ami are currently produced. This vehicle will have many aesthetic similarities with the new Panda but will be distinguished by its larger size. This car should measure about 4.4 meters, thus having about 40 cm more in length compared to the Grande Panda.

This will guarantee the new Multipla greater capacity for both passengers and luggage. Regarding passengers, there should be 5 and 7-seat versions. The automaker will start deliveries of this vehicle, which will have much in common with the recent Citroen C3 Aircross, between the end of next year and early 2026. In this case too, as with the Panda, the value for money should be one of the most important features of the model, which will try to gain a significant market share by competing with some of the most appreciated cars by motorists, including those from Dacia.

Following in 2026, there will be the debut of a new model in the Panda family, currently nicknamed the new Fiat Fastback or Panda Fastback. It will be a coupe SUV with dimensions similar to those of the new Multipla but with a more aerodynamic and coupe-like style. It’s not yet clear where this car will be produced, but according to some rumors, it could be at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac, Serbia. This vehicle, which will also be sold in South America, will take the place of the current Fastback in that market.

Also in 2026, the hybrid version of the Fiat 500 should debut, which will be produced at the Stellantis Mirafiori plant in Italy, with the aim of increasing the factory’s production, which is going through a rather difficult time. This version will be a hybrid version of the 500e, as it will use the same platform.

In the same period, the new version of the 500e, which is more economical and has more range, should also arrive, as promised by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. For this car, the Group has decided to invest over 100 million euros.

In 2027, there will be the debut of a new pickup, heir to the Fiat Strada, which in addition to being sold in South America, as it is currently, will also be sold in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This car will also be part of the new Panda family, as it will share a series of design elements seen on the Grande Panda. This is a very popular vehicle in South America, and it is hoped that with the new generation it can have the same success in the Old Continent.

Finally, between 2027 and 2028, a new van called Panda Camper should also arrive, which will be designed especially for those looking for ideal solutions for outdoor living. With these models, the range of the Italian automaker will be completely revolutionized, with the brand aspiring to be a serious protagonist among those of Stellantis, confirming itself as the brand with the most sales of all within the automotive group.