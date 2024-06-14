Fiat Grande Panda: first images of the new model revealed

Fiat has unveiled the first official images of the new Fiat Grande Panda, the new generation of the model inspired by the Panda of the 1980s, a compact family vehicle that meets the needs of customers around the world. This vehicle also kicks off a new family of models, which will also include the new Fiat Multipla coming out next year.

Fiat Grande Panda is the first model of the new global range based on the new Smart Car platform

With over a century of history, Fiat is one of the oldest automakers still active, celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The brand’s history is studded with successes, records, leadership and global reach, with the brand always attentive to its customers. On the occasion of this important anniversary, Fiat presents the new Grande Panda and offers its customers around the world a new global model ideal for families and the contemporary urban environment.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global CMO of Stellantis, said: “The best way to celebrate Fiat’s 125 years is to start writing the first pages of our future, starting with the new Fiat Grande Panda. Designed in Turin, Italy, at the ‘Centro Stile’, Fiat’s new creation embodies the values of its predecessor. This compact car is based on a global platform, offering the brand the opportunity to expand its global reach. With the Grande Panda, Fiat now begins its transition to global common platforms covering all regions of the world, thus offering benefits to its customers around the world. The Grande Panda, in fact, is perfectly suited to families and urban mobility in every country… just like a real Fiat!”

The Fiat Grande Panda is the first novelty of the new family range, which will be followed by the launch of a new vehicle every year until 2027. The new series of models was designed to conquer the roads of the world and complete the brand’s range. The brand’s innovative project is to produce vehicles on the same global and multi-energy STLA Smart platform, suitable for all regions of the world, allowing the brand to design many different vehicles and meet the needs of customers around the world.

Designed in Italy, at the Centro Stile in Turin, the Grande Panda stands out from other vehicles in the B-segment for its unique compactness, with a measurement of 3.99 meters in length, below the segment average of 4.06 meters, and features clean and well-optimized lines. The new generation of the model can carry up to five people and is perfect for families and urban mobility. With the aim of conveying strength and originality, the volume appears robust and structured. The design is dynamic and offers a strong personality thanks to the pronounced profile lines. The Grande Panda has been designed to project the brand into the future with an innovative and intelligent use of space, a dynamic personality and surprising features.

The new Fiat Grande Panda sports a unique exterior look with a subtle combination of structured lines and bold, soft surfaces that highlight the predominant wheel arches. In addition, the Italian DNA of the new Grande Panda becomes evident through its iconic design. This compact family vehicle is offered with a lively palette of body colors, one of which will be yellow.

The front is characterized by a compact volume with a new and distinctive personality. Horizontal lines define the character of the front grille which incorporates a characteristic LED signature. The presence of a protective plate on the lower part of the grille helps to emphasize a decisive look. In addition, to complete the unique light signature, the daytime running lights turn into flashing lights and illuminate certain pixels to form a horizontal shape.

On the sides, the silhouette of the Fiat Grande Panda is reminiscent of the Panda of the 1980s. The body lines are well defined and highlighted by the longitudinal roof bars. In homage to the classic Panda 4×4, the Panda letters are printed in three dimensions directly on the bodywork, on the lower part of the doors. At the rear, the character of the new Grande Panda is ensured by the prominent wheel arches, the rear window with built-in spoiler and the 3D rear headlights. Its line gives the Grande Panda great stability as well as a protective feeling.

The Panda logo is directly integrated in three dimensions into the bodywork at the tailgate. This originality is once again a tribute to the design of the original Panda of the 1980s. Finally, to enhance the 1980s theme combined with a futuristic style, the 17-inch alloy wheels feature a stylized and attractive X design. With a reinterpretation of the design of the 1980s model and a futuristic vision, the Fiat Grande Panda is shaping the future.