Alfa Romeo: here’s what the Biscione’s “Fiat Topolino” could look like

The Fiat Topolino launched a few months ago and is set to arrive in dealerships in January 2024, marking a significant advancement in the electric quadricycle sector. This model, sharing some features with the Citroen Ami, stands out for its design reminiscent of the elegance of the 60s and the ambiance of the Dolce Vita era. However, some have envisioned a lightweight quadricycle similar to the aforementioned models, but designed by Alfa Romeo.

A Fiat Topolino, but Alfa Romeo’s take: here’s what it could look like

Designer Mahboub1, through his YouTube channel, has explored this idea by presenting a concept of an electric lightweight quadricycle that blends the essence of the Topolino with the unmistakable style of Alfa Romeo. Although fictional, this model merges the lines of the Fiat Topolino with the design and distinctive elements of Alfa Romeo, such as the unique wheels and front grille, symbols of the Arese brand.

Currently, a Biscione-branded quadricycle is not in the plans, but such a model in the coming years cannot be ruled out. However, the Stellantis group, encompassing both Fiat and Alfa Romeo, already has similar models like the Fiat Topolino, Citroen Ami, and Opel Rocks-e in their lineup, which, while sharing the same base and mechanics, differ in design.

Alfa Romeo, meanwhile, is focusing on more traditional projects, like the launch of the B-SUV Milano, whose name was announced a few days ago, and the development of electric versions for the Giulia and Stelvio models. Nonetheless, future trends in urban micromobility could pave the way for new and exciting projects, even for an Alfa Romeo quadricycle.

Next year, the new Alfa Romeo Milano, a B-SUV to be unveiled in April 2024, will join the automaker’s lineup. In 2025, electric versions of the Giulia and Stelvio will debut, while a new large SUV, set to be the brand’s flagship, will be introduced in 2027. Recently, there’s been talk of a similar project by Tesla, potentially launching a model styled after the Fiat Topolino.