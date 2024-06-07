Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles: a new version of the electric city car unveiled

Fiat has announced the arrival of a new version of the 500e. It is the new Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles model, which joins the 500e RED, Inspired By Beauty, and Inspired By Music versions. The new Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles brings another unique variant of the 500e, influenced by the American metropolis on the West Coast, the City of Angels.

Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles: new version announced for arrival in the United States

“The special combination of Los Angeles’ beach lifestyle, iconic car culture, and high BEV adoption is the ideal inspiration for our next 500e launch,” said Aamir Ahmed, head of Fiat North America. “The new Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles reflects both the Italian heritage, with its classic design theme and Made in Turin origin, and the city’s culture, reflected in the Marine Layer Mist color and urban mission.”

The Fiat 500 Inspired By Los Angeles boasts an exclusive paint shade called Marine Layer Mist, named after a particular natural phenomenon that occurs every year between May and June in Southern California. This phenomenon consists of the interaction between air masses of different temperatures and densities, creating a misty layer along the coast, giving the city of Los Angeles a unique and evocative atmosphere. The special Marine Layer Mist hue captures the ethereal and fascinating essence of this phenomenon, giving the Fiat 500 a fresh and distinctive look that recalls the mystery and charm of the City of Angels.

The exterior design features of the Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles include matte gray mirror caps and black trim with daytime opening. As for the interior, style meets comfort with beige eco-leather seats, a soft-touch steering wheel, and a dashboard matching the body color. An exceptional JBL amplified seven-speaker audio system with subwoofer is provided as standard, with four virtual venues carefully selected by Andrea Bocelli. The Virtual Venues modify the acoustic characteristics of the cabin, depending on the chosen position, transporting passengers to unique listening environments.

The Inspired By Los Angeles model is equipped with a standard Level 2 active driving system, which combines adaptive cruise control and Lane Keep Assist to assist the driver on selected roads. The Fiat 500e is the only fully electric car in its segment to offer Level 2 driving assistance technology. We remind you that the 500e boasts an estimated range of 240 kilometers, guaranteed by a 42 KWh battery with a Level 2 (11 kW) charging time of six hours.

The Fiat 500e is fun to drive and welcomes passengers with a digital melody. In addition, the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) warns pedestrians with a song titled “The Sound of 500”, written by Flavio Ibba and Marco Gualdi. The exclusive melody offers a taste of Italian culture during the first moments of driving.