Fiat 500 Hybrid 2026: engine of the new Italian city car revealed

Last week, there was talk about all the engine options that the new Fiat 500 Hybrid could have. Now, the engine it will feature has been officially announced. The city car, which will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, Italy, starting from 2026, will be equipped with a 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder engine under the hood and will have a manual transmission.

Fiat 500 Hybrid 2026: first details of the new model revealed

The engine of the Fiat 500 Hybrid will be built in Italy, at the Termoli plant, while the manual transmission will be built directly in Mirafiori. The new Fiat 500 Hybrid will have 70 horsepower and 95 Nm of maximum torque. Its top speed will be slightly below 170 km/h, while the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h will take 14 seconds, which is slightly slower than the current version that recently went out of production, which was 13.8 seconds.

The platform of this car will be the same as that of the Fiat 500e, namely the STLA City. Compared to the current model, there will be a slight restyling on the exterior of the vehicle and also in the passenger compartment. The hybrid version should benefit from all the new features that we will see in the facelift of the Fiat 500e.

As for the prices of the new Fiat 500 Hybrid, it is rumored that they will be slightly higher than those of the current version, which start at 17,700 euros. Therefore, it will start from around 18,000 or 18,500 euros. This is the first information leaked about the new model. We will see in the coming months what else will emerge about this vehicle, which will have the task of boosting the production of the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, which is experiencing a difficult moment due to the drop in demand for the electric version of the Fiat 500.