The 2027 Ram ProMaster City returns: size isn’t everything in America

Ram is attempting a radical act of common sense: returning to the compact commercial van market. The 2027 Ram ProMaster City is officially making its comeback, and the brand managed to pull off a rare feat in modern automotive economics by keeping its base price under the promised $40,000 mark. With a starting MSRP of $37,400 for the Tradesman Cargo plus a mandatory $2,595 destination charge, early buyers can slide out the dealer door for a grand total of $39,995.

Advertisement

While Ram CEO Matt VanDyke assures everyone the brand will continue betting heavily on monster trucks, this compact van explicitly targets local electricians, couriers, and technicians who actually need to park downtown without shearing off their side mirrors.

Pricing stays surprisingly sane across the rest of the lineup, too. The SLT Cargo starts at $38,900, while human-hauling variants, the Tradesman Passenger Wagon and SLT Passenger Wagon, begin at $40,100 and $41,600 respectively, excluding delivery. For business owners trying to build a fleet without filing for bankruptcy, that spreadsheet logic actually makes sense.

Advertisement

Under the hood sits a pragmatic 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 166 HP and roughly 300 Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels, it will not break any drag strip records, but it offers low operating costs and effortless urban maneuvering. Crucially, keeping the overall vehicle height under 203 centimeters means fleet drivers can enter standard multi-story parking garages without sweating blood over ceiling clearance.

Despite its compact footprint, the ProMaster City packs over 4.78 cubic meters of cargo volume, a 282-centimeter bed length, and a 907-kilogram payload capacity, alongside a Class 3 hitch capable of towing an additional 907 kilograms. Buyers can opt for rear swing doors or a liftgate, while the Passenger Wagon offers an optional third row to expand seating from five to eight passengers.

Advertisement

Inside, Ram mercifully avoided the bare-metal penalty-box aesthetic. Standard equipment includes a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and a digital rearview mirror. Safety features like automatic emergency braking and driver attention monitoring are included from the start.

With production launching in late 2026 and arrivals set for Q1 2027, Ram might just prove that smaller can be better.