The 272-HP Rampage Rebel Ignition: Brazil is getting the fun trucks

Ram chose the Interlagos Festival once again. The headliner this time is the new Ram Rampage Rebel Ignition Limited Special Edition. A badge for a compact pickup capped at just 400 numbered units, all strictly reserved for the Brazilian market.

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Visual differentiation starts with a mandatory coat of Pacific Blue metallic paint reserved exclusively for this trim. Ram added a black roof, black mirrors, and black 17-inch wheels. A bed-mounted “Rambar” roll-bar completes the exterior, giving the truck a properly muscular stance.

Inside, the cabin attempts to justify the limited run. Black leather and suede seats featuring embroidered Rebel logos, electric front-seat adjustment with two memory settings. Blue accent stitching across the doors, steering wheel, seats, center console, and dashboard.

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A passenger-side dashboard plaque numbered from 1 to 400 serves to constantly remind your riding a rare trim. LED-illuminated door sills, raised rubber floor mats, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment display round out the interior tech.

Buyers choose between two powertrains paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a 4×4 Auto system with low-range capability. The rowdier option is the 2027 model year 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo Flex engine, generating 272 HP and 400 Nm of torque. That setup launches the compact pickup from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds before topping out at 210 km/h. There’s also a 2.2-liter turbodiesel pushing 200 HP and 450 Nm is available on this special series for the first time.

Safety hardware includes seven airbags and a solid ADAS suite covering Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go. It includes Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, and Lane Keep Assist too.

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Ram displayed the Rampage alongside the 1500 Big Horn and the new Ram Dakota in Laramie Night Edition and Warlock trims. There was also the massive 3500 Limited Longhorn Mega Cab Dually, and the TRX with its supercharged V8. Brazilian pricing starts at 250,990 Reais for the Hurricane Flex and 270,990 Reais for the diesel version.