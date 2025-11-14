Jeep plans one new Wrangler special edition per month for its 85th year

2026 marks a major milestone for Jeep, as the brand celebrates 85 uninterrupted years of pioneering spirit and a legacy of endless adventure. To honor eight and a half decades of freedom, capability and iconic design, Jeep is launching the bold new “Twelve 4 Twelve” celebration, an all-year tribute as legendary as the brand itself.

Jeep will support the launch of each Wrangler variant with a dedicated marketing campaign

Starting this November, Jeep will unveil a new Wrangler variant every month for the next 12 months. This exciting campaign puts the brand’s legendary spirit front and center, paying tribute to a heritage built on innovation, individuality and more than 7 million Wranglers sold worldwide. “Jeep will introduce a limited-edition Wrangler on the 12th of every month for the next 12 months as part of our year-long ‘Twelve 4 Twelve’ celebration, which marks 85 years of leadership and off-road adventures,” said Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf.

Taking the stage first is the new Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 Edition, a powerhouse engineered to deliver exceptional value and performance. With this special debut, Jeep has also confirmed that the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 will remain a key strength within the brand’s lineup.

Each monthly Wrangler launch within the 12-month cycle will be supported by the annual marketing campaign “Operation Airdrop,” designed for digital and social-media channels. The first video in the series, introducing the Moab 392, has already been released. Viewers watching the “Operation Airdrop” launch clip and the upcoming videos, as well as those visiting Jeep’s official website, will be able to spot clues about future Twelve 4 Twelve editions.

The name Airdrop pays homage to a defining moment in Jeep’s history: the parachute deployment of the Willys MB onto the battlefield nearly 85 years ago, as highlighted by Stellantis Global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier François. No other automaker can claim a backstory like Jeep’s in America; therefore, each limited-edition launch in the coming months will serve as a symbolic tribute. The next special-edition Wrangler will be revealed on December 12.