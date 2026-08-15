Stellantis could sell its Brampton plant as uncertainty grows over its future

The Stellantis plant in Brampton remains idle, no longer has a vehicle program assigned to it and could eventually change ownership as negotiations over Canada’s next collective bargaining agreement approach. Unifor says Stellantis is seriously considering closing the Ontario facility and entering talks with another company, although the automaker has not yet filed the formal notice required to start that process.

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Stellantis could sell its Brampton assembly plant

Much of the uncertainty follows Stellantis’ decision to move production of the future Jeep Compass to the United States. The company had originally planned to build the model in Brampton. Stellantis paused conversion work at the plant in February 2025 while it reviewed its North American manufacturing strategy, then announced the relocation of the Compass program the following October.

The decision to assign the next-generation Jeep Cherokee to Belvidere has given the Illinois plant a clearer future, but Stellantis has not announced a replacement vehicle for Brampton.

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The Ontario factory produced the Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger and Chrysler 300 until December 2023, when production of all three models ended. Stellantis started retooling the facility in January 2024 to prepare it for the Compass on a new flexible architecture. The project could have brought around 3,000 employees back to work.

However, Stellantis never completed the conversion, and workers remain on indefinite layoff. The prolonged shutdown has also affected suppliers and other businesses in the surrounding area.

Even if Stellantis decides to sell the plant, a deal could not happen immediately. The company’s agreement with Unifor requires at least 12 months’ notice before Stellantis can close or sell the facility. According to the union, the automaker has not yet provided that notice.

Local planning rules also limit what a future owner could do with the property. The city has designated the site for automotive manufacturing, which makes redevelopment into residential, commercial or logistics space much more difficult. As a result, any potential buyer would likely need an industrial project connected to the automotive sector.

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Brampton’s future should become a major topic during negotiations ahead of the current collective bargaining agreement’s expiration on September 20, 2026. Stellantis says it has no announcements to make and continues to say it wants to find a sustainable manufacturing solution for the plant. The company has neither confirmed nor denied Unifor’s claims about a possible sale.

Brampton remains without a confirmed vehicle program, while thousands of workers wait to learn whether Stellantis will bring new production to the site or transfer the factory to another owner.