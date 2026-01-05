Stellantis sees Q4 growth in the U.S. as sales rise 4%

The fourth quarter delivered encouraging signs for Stellantis in the United States, with 332,321 vehicles delivered and a 4 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024. This result marks the second consecutive quarter of growth, confirming that the strategies implemented by the group are beginning to deliver tangible results. December reflected the same positive trend, with 121,170 units sold and a year-on-year increase of 4 percent.

Stellantis closes 2025 with a gradual recovery in the U.S. market

Jeff Kommor, Head of U.S. Retail Sales, commented on the results by highlighting how consecutive quarterly gains and rising market share demonstrate that the actions taken are effectively working. While acknowledging that significant challenges remain, Kommor pointed to the progress achieved through a more diversified powertrain lineup. Key examples include the return of the HEMI engine on the Ram 1500, the all-new hybrid Jeep Cherokee, and the fully electric Recon. Looking ahead to 2026, five new models are expected to reach dealerships, including the Cherokee, Recon, refreshed Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee, as well as the Dodge Charger SIXPACK.

In October, Stellantis announced what stands as the largest single investment in its more than century-long history. A total of 13 billion dollars allocated over four years will enable a 50 percent expansion of U.S. production through the launch of five all-new vehicles and nineteen product actions. The initiative will create more than 5,000 new direct jobs across plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana, significantly strengthening the group’s manufacturing footprint in the United States.

Overall, calendar year 2025 closed with 1,260,344 vehicles sold, marking a 3 percent decline compared with the previous year. This figure underscores that the recovery remains in a consolidation phase following the difficulties experienced in the early quarters.

Jeep recorded a particularly dynamic year-end, driven by strong performance from the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, which posted their best December since 2021. The fourth quarter also benefited from solid demand for the Gladiator and Wagoneer, supported by an increasingly competitive value-for-money offering. The 3.2 billion dollar investment plan has already led to the launch of several key models now available across the dealer network.

Ram closed December with its strongest results in recent years, fueled by broad-based growth across all segments and especially strong performance from the 1500 lineup. The announcement of the TRX’s return and new Heavy Duty variants further reinforces the brand’s positioning in the pickup segment.

Dodge benefited from the success of the Durango and the start of production for the Charger SIXPACK, which has gained international recognition for its technical characteristics. Chrysler continues to grow in the minivan segment, consolidating its traditional leadership. Meanwhile, Fiat is focusing on the 500e and opening new opportunities in the U.S. micromobility market. Finally, Alfa Romeo has captured attention with the debut of new models that carry strong symbolic value and advanced technological content.