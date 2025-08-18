Fiat Topolino expands into the United States after leading Italy’s micro EV market

The potential of the Fiat Topolino was clear from the very beginning, but now the numbers confirm its success. In the first six months of 2025, the tiny electric quadricycle firmly established itself on the market, becoming the best-selling vehicle in its category in Italy.

Stellantis tests the Fiat Topolino’s appeal in the U.S. after record-breaking sales in Italy

With 2,818 registrations in the first half of the year, the Fiat Topolino secured the top spot in the L6 segment, posting an impressive 89% growth compared to the previous year. It overtook the Citroën Ami, stuck at 2,592 units and down 8.8%, despite the Ami’s price being around €1,500 lower. Strong growth was also seen from the Aixam e-City, which ranked third with 1,011 units sold, up 167%.

In the L7 segment, the XEV YOYO maintained leadership with 728 units, though sales slipped 16%, followed by the Silence S04 with 108 registrations. A noteworthy newcomer was the Mobilize Duo, which sold 221 units in the L7 class and another 147 in L6, highlighting a highly dynamic market.

Despite sharing its platform and production site with the Citroën Ami, both built in Kenitra, Morocco, the Fiat Topolino has won over Italian buyers. This success underlines the strength of the Fiat brand and bodes well for upcoming models such as the Giga Panda and Panda Fastback, expected between late 2025 and 2026.

The Fiat Topolino’s popularity has even prompted Stellantis to send select units to dealerships in the United States. The goal is not to market it for use on American highways, but to test interest in niche environments such as golf clubs, resorts, and hotels.