Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: orders open in the United States

In the United States, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is now available to order in all 50 states, from California to Vermont. Powered by the iconic supercharged HEMI V8 delivering 710 horsepower, Dodge’s high-performance SUV returns to full availability, confirming its status as one of the most extreme gasoline-powered models in its segment. Pure power, aggressive character, and a strong identity come together in an SUV that makes no compromises when it comes to performance.

Among the highlights for the 2026 model year are new customization options. The Triple Nickel exterior color makes its debut, joined by new Mopar carbon-fiber stripes designed to make the Durango even more distinctive. The SRT Hellcat Jailbreak version further expands the available choices, offering more than 10 million possible combinations across colors, finishes, and details. Dodge supported the launch with a holiday-themed social media campaign featuring an unconventional Santa Claus using a Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak as a high-performance sleigh to complete his mission.

“The Dodge Durango remains the only three-row SUV with a truly muscular setup, capable of delivering benchmark performance, high towing capacity, and the power of the HEMI V8,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “The model is experiencing an extremely positive phase, with 14 consecutive months of sales growth, and making the SRT Hellcat available in all 50 states will further strengthen this trend.” The entire 2026 Dodge Durango lineup is now available to order nationwide, including traditionally restrictive markets such as California, New York, and Massachusetts.

Dodge’s strategy places a strong emphasis on personalization. Alongside an already extensive color palette, the return of Triple Nickel joins shades such as B5 Blue, Destroyer Gray, Diamond Black, Green Machine, Octane Red, Vapor Gray, and White Knuckle. Exterior stripe options also expand, with new Mopar dual carbon-fiber stripes added to existing blue, Gunmetal, red, Redline Red/black, and silver versions.

Customers who choose the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak can configure the SUV in exceptional detail. Options include six wheel designs, eight exterior colors, six badge finishes, five seat colors with three different layouts, six stripe variants, and four colors for brake calipers and seat belts. Additional optional features complete the offering, including Alcantara interior trim, an Alcantara steering wheel, black SRT exhaust tips, a Gloss Black hood, the Trailer Tow package, the Premium Group, and a power sunroof.