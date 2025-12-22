Ram 1500: what’s new for 2026

The Ram 1500 enters the 2026 model year with a deeply refreshed lineup, shaped directly by customer feedback and a strategy focused on strengthening performance, technology, and overall value. The official announcement comes from Auburn Hills, Michigan, and confirms that Ram’s full-size pickup continues to stand as one of the key benchmarks in the North American segment.

2026 Ram 1500 brings back the HEMI V8 and upgrades performance and tech

2026 Ram 1500 REV

The most significant update is the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 eTorque engine, a move strongly requested by customers that brings one of the most iconic powertrains in Ram’s DNA back into the range. Alongside it, Ram now fits the GT Performance exhaust as standard, enhancing both character and sound. The Express and Black Express trims also return to the lineup and are now available across all cab and bed configurations. This approach delivers a distinctive look while keeping pricing competitive. Ram also updates the color palette with new options such as Molten Red Pearl-Coat and Silver Zynith, with Serrano Green Metallic set to join the range at a later date.

The engine lineup remains one of the most comprehensive in the category. In addition to the V8, the 2026 Ram 1500 offers the 305-horsepower Pentastar V6 eTorque and the modern twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engines, available in 420- and 540-horsepower versions. Ram pairs all engines with eight-speed automatic transmissions. As a result, capability stays at the forefront, with maximum towing reaching up to 11,610 pounds and payload capacity climbing to as much as 2,360 pounds, depending on configuration.

From a technical standpoint, the Ram 1500 continues to stand out with features such as the five-link rear suspension with coil springs, complemented by available active air suspension, a rare solution in the full-size pickup segment. This setup allows Ram to combine high levels of comfort, efficiency, and versatility, both in daily driving and off-road use. The cargo bed also maintains its focus on functionality, offering advanced solutions like the RamBox system, LED lighting, and the multifunction tailgate, all designed to improve usability in every scenario.

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Ram 1500 raises the bar further in terms of technology and perceived quality. The Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 14.5-inch touchscreen works alongside a dedicated 10.25-inch passenger display, while driver-assistance systems now reach Level 2+ capability. Premium features such as massaging seats, a 1,228-watt Klipsch audio system, and class-leading interior space ensure a high level of comfort. Together, these updates reinforce the Ram 1500’s position as one of the most complete and advanced pickups on the market.