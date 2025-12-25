Dodge Charger Sixpack named 2025 Vehicle of the Year by The Detroit News

The Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the new 550-horsepower twin-turbo Sixpack engine, has been crowned Vehicle of the Year by The Detroit News, coming out on top of a field of 59 models tested by the publication’s editors. It is a significant accolade that rewards a car capable of combining strong performance, standard all-wheel drive, and a bold design clearly inspired by the Charger’s historic heritage.

The interior was also highly praised and was judged to be among the most spacious in the segment for a model comparable to a high-performance compact sports sedan. According to the jury, the new Charger successfully blends muscular character with everyday usability, standing out clearly from its rivals.

Dodge Charger Scat Pack Sixpack wins 2025 Vehicle of the Year

The Detroit News also highlighted Dodge’s decision to pursue a multi-energy lineup, offering both internal combustion engine versions and fully electric variants. This approach restores real freedom of choice for customers and represents one of the pillars of the new direction taken by Stellantis’ American brand, which looks to the future without turning its back on its past.

Another key factor emphasized by the US outlet is value for money. The Dodge Charger Sixpack starts at around $52,000, including destination, a figure that makes it particularly competitive when compared with similarly positioned European sport sedans, which often cost at least $10,000 more. This balance between performance, equipment, and price convinced the jury to name it a benchmark in the segment.

“Value, style, innovation, and performance are the criteria that guide our Vehicle of the Year choice,” explained Henry Payne, columnist for The Detroit News. “The Charger is not only striking, with clear nods to the 1968 model, but also practical and affordable. At comparable performance levels, it costs significantly less than a BMW 540i xDrive. Our choice was immediate.”

Satisfaction was also expressed by Dodge. “The new Charger was designed to deliver the bold look and performance our customers expect,” said Matt McAlear, CEO of the brand. “This award confirms that we hit the mark, offering an authentic muscle car, both with a combustion engine and in electric form.”

In the United States, the 2026 Dodge Charger with the Sixpack engine is already arriving at dealerships.