Stellantis prepares two major Brazil launches with Fiat Argo X and Leapmotor B10 REEV

Stellantis is preparing two important launches for Brazil before the end of 2026, although the Fiat Argo X may arrive later than initially expected. The compact model derived from the Grande Panda could reach dealerships in December, while Leapmotor is preparing to launch the B10 REEV, an SUV that combines electric propulsion with a gasoline engine used to generate electricity.

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Fiat Argo X and Leapmotor B10 REEV are coming to Brazil as Stellantis expands its lineup

The B10 already made its Brazilian public debut at the Interlagos Festival from August 27 through August 30, appearing alongside the fully electric version already sold in the country. The range-extended model mainly targets drivers who want the experience of an EV without relying entirely on charging stations during longer trips.

A 218 hp electric motor drives the wheels, while the 1.5-liter gasoline engine powers a generator instead of sending torque directly to the drivetrain. As long as the battery has enough energy, the combustion engine can remain off. When the charge level drops, the gasoline engine can generate electricity and keep the vehicle moving.

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The battery has a capacity of 18.8 kWh, while Leapmotor quotes a total WLTP range of up to 900 kilometers, or about 559 miles. That figure also includes the energy generated from gasoline, so it should not be confused with the distance the B10 can travel with the combustion engine switched off. Leapmotor still plans to launch the model in Brazil before the end of the year, although it has not announced local pricing or a specific sales date.

Fiat will build the Argo X in Betim, Minas Gerais, where the company officially confirmed production of the new model during 2026. Fiat revealed the name during celebrations marking its 50th anniversary in Brazil and also confirmed that the current Argo will remain on sale.

According to information gathered by Auto+, production could start on October 22, around six weeks later than the previous schedule. The publication attributes the delay to electronic adjustments and supplier issues, with a possible presentation in late November followed by the start of sales in December. Fiat has not confirmed that timetable.

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The lineup could include a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter engine and a 1.0-liter turbo with mild-hybrid assistance, although its relationship with the Grande Panda does not mean Fiat will simply copy the European powertrain range. The Brazilian versions will follow local market requirements and sit alongside the existing Argo.

Fiat still needs to clarify how it will position pricing and trim levels between the two compact models. That decision will help determine how much space the new Argo X receives in the lineup compared with the familiar Argo already on sale.