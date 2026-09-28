Trump softens CAFE rules: Stellantis and Detroit just got a gas-powered lifeline

Uncle Sam is changing the rules of the automotive playground once again, and the sound you hear coming from Detroit is a collective sigh of relief wrapped in the rumble of a gas-guzzling engine. Donald Trump has decided to loosen the reins on fuel economy targets, rolling back key portions of the strict CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards introduced under the Biden administration.

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For automakers operating on US soil, where the national religion remains the oversized SUV and the ultra-wide pickup truck, this regulatory plot twist offers precious breathing room in product planning for years to come.

Instead of frantically trying to balance heavy-metal sales with fleets of zero-emission EVs, legacy giants can take a breath. The immediate beneficiaries are the Detroit Big Three: Ford, General Motors, and especially Stellantis.

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Under the revamped setup, average fuel economy goals are becoming significantly less draconian. That means manufacturers won’t have to force-feed electric cars or plug-in hybrids to reluctant buyers just to offset the heavy-displacement gas engines that actually pay the bills. Trump explicitly linked this policy shift to domestic manufacturing, claiming that cutting red tape for Stellantis, Ford, and GM will lower production costs and encourage companies to build more vehicles right in the US.

Naturally, the decision has reignited a fierce debate. Automakers are quietly popping champagne, arguing that regulations should match real-world consumer demand rather than rigid mandates. Environmental critics, on the other hand, are warning that softer rules will stall crucial emissions reductions and slow down fuel efficiency progress.

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For Stellantis, this regulatory breather comes at a delicate juncture in its American strategy. The group is working hard to claw back lost market share in the United States, showing a clear desire in recent months to push traditional combustion models again, including large-displacement gas engines.

Relaxed CAFE targets mean Stellantis now has the freedom to structure its American catalog without forcing an aggressive EV transition down the market’s throat. Instead of a forced electric shift, we are looking at a long, comfortable coexistence between gas engines, hybrids, and EVs.