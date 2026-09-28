Size matters: Stellantis vs. Renault in a 5,000-square-meter Paris showdown

Long before any glossy sheet is pulled off a concept car or an executive delivers a practiced keynote, the battle lines for the 2026 Paris Motor Show (Mondial de l’Auto) have already been drawn. But instead of horsepower figures, zero-to-sixty times, or battery density, the automotive industry’s newest high-stakes showdown seems measured with a tape measure.

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In one corner, Stellantis is flexing hard with a massive 5,340-square-meter presence inside Hall 4. Hometown hero Renault has partitioned off Hall 6 into four separate stands totaling roughly 5,000 square meters. That gives Stellantis a temporary, ego-boosting lead of precisely 340 square meters.

Stellantis is taking the strength-in-numbers approach, cramming eight distinct automotive brands and over 60 vehicles into its single, sprawling exhibit. Expect everything from production-ready commuters and high-performance novelties to futuristic concept cars and global debuts, proving that the multi-brand conglomerate still knows how to throw a massive Parisian flex.

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Meanwhile, Renault is playing tactical corporate chess. The French automotive giant divided its main footprint into specialized territories: 2,500 square meters for the flagship Renault brand, 900 square meters for Dacia’s budget-friendly empire, 700 square meters for Renault Pro+ commercial vehicles, and the remaining space dedicated to Alpine’s sports car division and experimental displays.

Just when Stellantis thought it had secured the floor-space trophy, Renault threw a curveball. The company quietly registered a secret fifth stand in Hall 7.1, dedicated to its long-standing collaboration with local fire brigades. Because Renault has conveniently withheld the exact square footage of this emergency-themed outpost, the final spatial tally remains officially open. If Hall 7.1 turns out to be anything larger than a decent two-car garage, Renault could easily snatch the total area crown right back.

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On the vehicle front, Stellantis leads with 60-plus debuts against Renault’s respectable fleet of 50. But as doors open on October 12, one thing is clear: before a single electric motor hums or internal combustion engine roars, the 2026 Paris Motor Show is already a masterclass in executive-level real estate drama.