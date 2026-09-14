Stellantis and JLR could team up on a Defender pickup for the US

Jaguar Land Rover is reportedly studying a Defender pickup for the US market, potentially with manufacturing support from Stellantis. The Times attributes the report to people familiar with the project, which would bring the Defender name into a segment JLR does not currently serve directly. Neither company has officially announced the vehicle.

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Stellantis could build a Defender pickup in the US as JLR eyes Ford and Ram rivals

The proposed program targets the large American pickup market, where models such as the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and Ram 1500 dominate. Defender’s strong brand recognition could give JLR a useful starting point, but a pickup would still need specifications tailored to customers with very different needs from traditional SUV buyers.

Stellantis brings extensive pickup expertise through Ram, along with manufacturing capacity in the United States. Those resources help explain why a partnership could make sense, although they do not reveal which platform the project might use. No one has identified a factory or powertrain yet, and there is no confirmation that the Defender pickup would share components with Ram models.

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The rumor follows comments from Antonio Filosa at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference. The Stellantis CEO said the group was discussing a project with JLR involving a specific factory as part of its effort to make better use of available production capacity. He did not, however, connect those talks to a Defender pickup.

The two companies had already opened the door to cooperation in May, when they signed a non-binding memorandum to explore joint work on products and technologies for the United States. A pickup project would therefore fit within an existing relationship, although it remains unclear whether it matches the factory program Filosa mentioned.

US production could also improve the economics of the project by reducing exposure to import tariffs. Using an existing plant would allow JLR to enter the pickup segment without building a new factory from scratch, while Stellantis could add outside production volume to its own manufacturing network.

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The Times suggests that more details could emerge in the coming weeks, with a possible program announcement in the months ahead. Before anyone can judge where the model would sit in the market, however, key information is still missing, including size, payload, towing capacity and price. Those details will ultimately determine which American buyers a Defender pickup could realistically target.