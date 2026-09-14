Taxpayer betrayal? Stellantis under fire over secret Brampton plant sale

Stellantis has once again mastered the art of corporate plot twists, and this time Canadian taxpayers are getting front-row seats to the drama. The automotive giant is currently locked in a fiery political and labor showdown in Canada over its idling Brampton assembly plant. The catalyst? A fresh Memorandum of Understanding signed between Stellantis and Roshel, a manufacturer best known for building heavy-duty armored defense vehicles.

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Instead of cooking up the next generation of sleek passenger cars on Canadian soil, Stellantis apparently thinks turning an iconic automotive facility into a fortress factory is a perfectly reasonable fallback plan.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown certainly isn’t buying into the corporate spin, calling the potential deal a outright betrayal of Canadian workers and taxpayers. Over the years, government officials handed Stellantis hundreds of millions of dollars in public subsidies on the implicit promise that the group would secure a long-term motorized future for the local workforce.

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Now that the Brampton facility has sat completely silent since 2023, leaving more than 2,000 workers hanging in limbo, the mayor wants federal authorities in Ottawa to investigate every legal avenue available to demand accountability or claw back those public funds.

Brown is also demanding full transparency regarding the Roshel agreement, particularly to understand just how many former assembly line workers might actually come to tactical rigs instead of civilian rides.

Predictably, the entire maneuver is completely torching labor relations. The autoworkers union Unifor suspended ongoing contract negotiations ahead of a critical September 20 deadline, pointing directly at Brampton’s uncertain fate as the ultimate dealbreaker. Unifor explicitly accused Stellantis of attempting to hold part of the economic settlement hostage to force through the factory’s shutdown and liquidation.

Stellantis, meanwhile, maintains that handing the keys over to Roshel represents the most credible strategy to prevent the massive facility from rotting into an industrial ghost town, emphasizing that Roshel intends to reabsorb a portion of the displaced workforce.

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Whether Canadian autoworkers actually envisioned trading daily drivers for armored defense vehicles remains an open question, but one thing is certain: Ottawa is facing mounting pressure to step in before Stellantis drives off into the sunset with public funds.