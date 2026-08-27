Stellantis prepares 60 new models as Antonio Filosa announces a major product offensive

Stellantis will rely on 60 new models and around 50 major updates by 2030 to revitalize its product lineup, with greater emphasis on the compact and affordable cars European buyers increasingly demand. Antonio Filosa reiterated that approach during Medef’s REF 2026, linking the group’s future growth to its ability to bring products back to dealerships that better match customers’ budgets and everyday needs.

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Stellantis plans 60 new models by 2030 with a renewed focus on affordable cars

“We will once again offer European customers what they want,” the CEO said, summarizing a strategy that moves away from applying the same product programs to every region. The FaSTLAne plan includes battery-electric vehicles, hybrids, range extenders and combustion-powered models, meaning Stellantis will not base its lineup expansion exclusively on EVs and will instead follow demand in each market.

Citroën will use the return of the 2CV to develop a small European EV focused on simplicity and affordability. Stellantis has officially confirmed the model, which will compete in the E-Car category with an expected price below €15,000. Filosa believes this formula could attract buyers in France and across Europe, where rising new-car prices have steadily reduced the number of options available at the lower end of the market.

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Peugeot will begin introducing a new generation of products from 2028, with the goal of restoring more recognizable elements of the brand’s identity. “We will revive Peugeot’s DNA with a beautiful range of new cars that will start arriving in 2028,” Filosa said. The industrial plan calls for seven launches by 2030 and broader coverage of the segments where Peugeot can generate profitable sales.

The group will also give its French brands more distinct identities. Citroën will focus more heavily on comfort, simplicity and affordability, while DS will continue targeting customers willing to spend more on design, materials and personalization. Peugeot will occupy the middle ground as a mainstream brand that aims to stand apart from rivals through stronger styling and a more distinctive driving character.

The announced figures point to a very broad product program, but the total will include both all-new vehicles and major updates spread across numerous brands and regions. The first major test will come with the 2028 launches, when Stellantis will need to prove that lower prices can coexist with healthy margins and the rising costs associated with European regulations.