Morgan Stanley slashes Stellantis target to €4.50 as U.S. recovery stalls

Piazza Affari witnessed another episode of automotive financial drama as Stellantis shares took a sharp 2.1% dive, leaving investors wondering if the carmaker’s grand turnaround strategy had missing parts.

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The primary catalyst for this latest Wall Street tailspin came courtesy of Morgan Stanley, whose analysts officially downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight while ruthlessly slicing its price target from €5.70 down to a modest €4.50. For a transatlantic titan managing iconic American and European brands, watching its market valuation sink toward bargain-bin levels is hardly the high-octane performance corporate executives had envisioned.

The investment bank didn’t mince words when justifying the downgrade, pointing directly at the sluggish pace of recovery in North America and the relentless heat of global competitive pressure.

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Stellantis has been attempting to engineer a massive comeback in the US market after months of stagnant inventory and operational hiccups, but Wall Street is rapidly running out of patience. Trading around €4.573 during the Milan session, the stock currently looks like a ghost of its former self, floating painfully far from its 52-week high of €10.494. Despite aggressive cost-cutting measures and relentless operational restructuring, investors continue to view the group’s prospects with the deep skepticism usually reserved for sketchy used-car sales pitches.

Morgan Stanley’s pessimistic pivot isn’t an isolated incident either. It merely adds fuel to an already lukewarm analyst consensus that previously tallied just three Buys against seventeen Holds and five Sells, coming right on the heels of a similar downgrade by UBS.

Adding to the financial heartburn are several thorny industrial headaches that refuse to go away. Production remains abruptly halted at the historic Mirafiori plant in Italy, the grand reopening of the Belvidere facility in Illinois is down the road, and ongoing union talks with Canada’s Unifor are proving about as smooth as driving on a road full of potholes.

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All of this leaves CEO Antonio Filosa holding the steering wheel in the middle of a gathering storm. While broader market weakness certainly didn’t help, Stellantis’s troubles seem deeply self-inflicted. Rebuilding investor trust won’t be as simple as tweaking a press release. Filosa and his management team must urgently demonstrate that their ambitious reboot can actually translate into tangible profits before the stock hits rock bottom.