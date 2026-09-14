How Stellantis Pro One plans to dominate global logistics

Stellantis Pro One took over Hall 13 at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover. We’re talking about a massive 1,000-square-meter footprint and 13 vehicles on display. Stellantis no longer wants to just sell you a metal box on wheels. It wants to wrap your fleet in a connected, AI-driven subscription web.

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Leading the lineup are three world premieres, starting with the newly minted Smart Compact Van. Four different grilles onto a single C-segment platform to create the Citroën Berlingo Van First, Fiat Doblò EasyPro, Opel Combo Start, and Peugeot Partner Active.

The interior offers practical modularity through solutions like Dashbox and Moduconsole. It turns a spartan cab into a mobile desk or accommodating cargo up to 3.4 meters long. Powertrains cover all bases. Two diesels, a gas unit, a mild hybrid, and a fully electric variant up to 270 km of range.

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For urban delivery drivers, the Fiat TRIS steals the show. This tiny electric three-wheeler received a groundbreaking technological upgrade based on customer feedback: actual doors. Drivers no longer have to suffer rain and wind while hauling over 500 kg across two Euro-pallets. Powered by a 6.9 kWh battery with 90 km of range, it recharges via any standard 220V household outlet.

If driverless tech is more your speed, the BOW. Box on Wheels concept, developed alongside UQI Robotics, offers an autonomous, electric box designed to automate deliveries across factory floors, hospitals, and busy city streets.

Underpinning all this hardware is the NEXT system. it’s a predictive command center already monitoring 800,000 connected commercial vehicles across the US and UK to catch breakdowns before they happen.

Combined with their CustomFit program, which delivers factory-tailored conversions like refrigerated eDucatos or electrician-spec Peugeot Experts, Stellantis is backing up its massive 2025 sales figure of 1.65 million commercial vehicles. The company’s FaSTLAne 2030 strategy will launch 11 new models over five years.