The €6 billion squeeze: Stellantis scrutinizes every screw to save massive cash

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and newly minted Chief Performance Officer Pablo Di Si have officially unleashed the “Value Creation Program” (VCP). A relentless corporate diet plan operating across Europe and North America designed to shave €6 billion ($6.6 billion) annually by 2028 compared to 2025 baseline levels.

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The mathematics driving this financial overhaul are brutally straightforward. Components and sub-assemblies account for roughly 75 percent of a vehicle’s total production cost. Unsurprisingly, Stellantis is putting over 80 percent of its European and North American supplier contracts under a microscopic audit by 2026.

The initial phase of the program has already combed through 35 percent of total procurement expenditure, unearthing thousands of potential tweaks, with single component modifications capable of boosting operating income by upwards of €10 million per year.

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The restructuring extends far beyond procurement departments and directly onto assembly line floors. In North America, manufacturing facilities are being pushed toward target utilization rates near 89 percent. Across the Atlantic, Stellantis plans to trim overall European production capacity by more than 800,000 vehicles annually by 2030.

Rather than shuttering factories outright, Filosa insists the reduction will occur through strategic plant conversions, partnerships, and production reallocations. Meanwhile, logistics is receiving the ruthless minimalist treatment: warehouses consolidated or closed, freight payloads maximized, and internal plant floor space reclaimed to slash rental, maintenance, and transport overhead.

Intriguingly, management has also conceded that building cars that do not break down saves a staggering amount of money. Eliminating assembly defects, warranty repairs, and technical glitches might yield savings on par with squeezing suppliers for price cuts.

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The funds recovered from this sweep will directly back an ambitious product offensive: Stellantis intends to accelerate vehicle development schedules and launch over 60 new models onto the market. Whether this leaner industrial footprint can deliver extreme fiscal efficiency without rendering its future lineup feel like disposable appliances remains the ultimate multi-billion-dollar gamble.