Stellantis explores sale of Brampton plant to armored vehicle maker Roshel

The future of Stellantis’ Brampton plant could involve armored vehicles from Roshel. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a possible sale of the Canadian factory, which has remained idle since 2023. The agreement starts a formal negotiation process but does not yet establish a transfer of ownership or the terms under which production could resume.

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Roshel could give Stellantis’ idle Brampton plant a new future

Stellantis Canada sees Roshel as a possible way to bring new activity back to a site that lost the vehicle program originally planned for its retooling. Trevor Longley, president and CEO of Stellantis Canada, described the company as a suitable partner to restore sustainable operations at Brampton and preserve the plant’s role in Canadian manufacturing.

Production stopped three years ago when Stellantis began preparing the factory for future models. The group later froze that program, and its decision to move the next Jeep Compass to Belvidere, Illinois, removed the automotive project Brampton had originally expected. Stellantis has searched for alternative uses for the Ontario site ever since.

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Roshel operates in a very different business, building armored vehicles for defense and security customers. Moving into Brampton would therefore require the company to adapt the plant to products and manufacturing processes that differ significantly from passenger cars. Access to a large industrial site could help Roshel expand if orders increase, although its production needs will depend heavily on future contracts.

Bloomberg reports that Roshel is also competing for a Canadian military contract for light multirole vehicles worth up to C$4.9 billion. Winning that program could give the company a much clearer reason to expand capacity and could strengthen the business case for using Brampton.

The memorandum does not remove uncertainty for workers, however. Unifor, which represents more than 9,000 Stellantis employees in Canada, suspended talks with the automaker after several days of negotiations. The current labor agreement expires on September 20, and the future of the Brampton plant remains one of the biggest issues at the table.

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The union wants guarantees on jobs and long-term industrial activity and opposes any outcome in which a sale simply ends Brampton’s automotive role. Before reaching a final agreement, the companies and the union will therefore need to clarify not only how Roshel could use the buildings and production lines, but also what opportunities the new operation could create for affected workers.