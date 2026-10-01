Stellantis admits cars got too expensive, promises $30k trucks and Pentastar V6 lifelines

After watching buyers flee showrooms in favor of vehicles that don’t require a second mortgage, Stellantis has finally realized that charging luxury prices for mainstream transport might not be a winning long-term strategy.

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Fresh off an eye-watering $26.3 billion loss last year, CEO Antonio Filosa took the stage at the Automotive News Congress in Detroit to announce a aggressive course correction. The plan? Re-entering the affordable vehicle market and expanding its lineup with smaller, cheaper pickup trucks before American buyers completely move on.

Over the next five years, Stellantis plans to flood North America with eleven new vehicles. Crucially, seven of those models will wear price tags under $40,000, while two will sneak in below the $30,000 threshold, a price bracket where the aging Jeep Compass currently stands as the brand’s solitary budget warrior.

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Filosa candidly admitted that ignoring price-sensitive buyers created a massive void in their showrooms, pledging to actually listen to dealer and customer feedback when shaping future vehicles. On the balance sheet, while the automaker expects only modest revenue growth this year, it is promising investors a return to profitability by 2027 and over €3 billion in positive cash flow by 2028.

To bridge the gap between EV mandates and real-world truck ownership, Stellantis is betting big on extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs). Instead of forcing pure battery power on drivers who routinely haul heavy cargo, the company is combining electric drive motors with an on-board generator powered by the trusted 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Drivers get plug-in charging convenience alongside range-extending gasoline power when towing, proving that buyer demand for torque is driving product decisions. This setup will debut on the refreshed Jeep Grand Wagoneer before trickling down to the Ram 1500.

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Meanwhile, Ram is finally addressing its glaring midsize blind spot. Having watched the Ford Maverick print money in the compact segment and Toyota dominate midsize trucks with the Tacoma, Stellantis is bringing the South American Ram Rampage to North American shores in 2028, alongside the revival of the Ram Dakota midsize pickup. Better late than never.