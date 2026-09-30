Stellantis admits AI is rewriting how we buy cars: ads are changing forever

Remember the good old days when choosing a new car meant flipping through glossy brochures or enduring high-pressure pitches from sales reps sipping lukewarm dealership coffee? Those primitive rituals are rapidly dying out. At the 50th Automotive News Congress in downtown Detroit, industry executives confirmed what dealership staff have feared for a while: consumers are increasingly letting artificial intelligence (AI) pick their next set of wheels.

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During a high-level panel, three auto experts, former Stellantis marketing chief and current strategic adviser Olivier Francois, Boston Consulting Group managing director Karen Lellouche Tordjman, and New England dealer principal Joe Shaker, mapped out this brave new world.

According to Lellouche Tordjman, roughly 30% of car buyers have already integrated AI tools into their shopping journey, a figure poised to explode over time. Rather than dragging themselves to showrooms, prospective buyers are treating large language models like digital oracle machines to figure out what belongs in their driveway.

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This algorithmic shift is forcing legacy giants like Stellantis to completely overhaul how they throw millions at advertising. Francois, who previously steered Fiat as CEO, explained that “pushing a single vehicle model” is officially an outdated playbook. Instead, the goal now is to bombard consumers with sweeping, emotional brand identity so that when they finally open a chatbot prompt box, they don’t ask, “What is the best SUV for me?” but rather, “What is the best Jeep for me?”

It’s a subtle attempt at pre-prompting consumer minds, but executing it requires traditional, culturally impactful advertising to stay front and center.

Francois knows a thing or two about cultural impact; back in 2011, he famously gambled $20 million on a Super Bowl commercial featuring rapper Eminem driving a Chrysler 200 under the banner “Imported from Detroit”. That cinematic bet triggered a staggering 6,000% sales surge, a viral phenomenon no cold algorithm could ever generate on its own.

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While automakers are shifting away from single-model heroics, Francois insists that artistic, moving storytelling is more vital than ever. Algorithms might process the technical specs, but human heartstrings still hold the wallet.