Stellantis shares climb more than 2% as the stock attempts a rebound

Stellantis shares moved higher again on the morning of September 28 recording a 2.32% gain in Paris at 9:50 a.m. The rebound follows a difficult period for the automaker’s stock and came alongside a positive start in Milan, where Stellantis ranked among the session’s stronger performers.

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Stellantis shares rebound as the stock gains more than 2%

The market move comes as Antonio Filosa continues to reorganize the company and works to improve financial performance while rebuilding the North American business. That effort also includes decisions about which plants will build future models, choices that directly affect labor relations and production plans for the coming years.

In Canada, for example, the future of the Brampton plant continues to complicate contract negotiations with Unifor. In its September 24 update, the union challenged the possible sale of the factory to armored-vehicle manufacturer Roshel and Stellantis’ decision to link that issue with an agreement covering its other Canadian operations. The negotiations involve more than 9,000 Stellantis employees across the country.

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Stellantis also outperformed the broader European markets during the morning. A 9:20 a.m. market update showed Paris up around 0.4% and Milan essentially flat, while Stellantis had gained 2.24% in Milan. Those figures come from different exchanges and slightly different times than the 2.32% increase in Paris, but both showed a strong start for the automaker’s shares.

Technical analysis identifies €4.154 as the first resistance level, an area where stronger selling pressure could slow the advance. A move above that threshold could strengthen the case for a continued short-term recovery, although it would not by itself confirm a broader change in trend.

On the downside, the analysis places the first support at €4.083, a level traders can watch to gauge whether buying interest can limit another decline. A drop below that area could open the way toward €4.046 under the technical scenario. These figures serve as reference points based on recent price action rather than levels the stock will necessarily reach.

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Stellantis still trails the CAC 40 on a weekly basis, showing that Monday morning’s gain has not erased its recent relative weakness against the French market.

The next trading sessions will show whether buyers continue to support the stock after this initial rebound and whether Stellantis can hold above the levels highlighted by the technical analysis.