Rare 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona pair to cross the block in Nashville

Two 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona models finished in Bright Red will cross the block at Mecum’s Nashville auction on September 24 and 26. Both cars use the 440 V8 and an automatic transmission, but they differ in interior trim, documentation and restoration history. Dodge built only 503 examples, making the Daytona a rare sight even at auctions focused on classic American muscle cars.

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Mecum will auction two Bright Red 1969 Dodge Charger Daytonas

Lot S116, scheduled for Saturday, September 26, comes from the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Collection. The car received a full rotisserie restoration, allowing work on the underside as well as the visible bodywork. Its history includes delivery to Brookhurst Dodge in Garden Grove, California, on August 25, 1969. The Bright Red body pairs with a black rear wing and a black vinyl interior.

Mecum says the car retains its original engine, while the TorqueFlite transmission carries the correct date for the vehicle. The A36 Performance Axle Package completes the drivetrain setup, and the equipment list includes power steering, power brakes and front discs. Styled Road wheels wear Redline tires, easily identified by the thin red stripe around the sidewall.

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Lot T168 will appear earlier, on Thursday, September 24. This Daytona keeps its numbers-matching V8 and comes with a factory broadcast sheet and a Chrysler Registry report. Those documents help verify the car’s original configuration, an important detail for collectors looking for strong provenance.

A white-and-black interior sets T168 apart from the other red Daytona, while its Styled Road wheels carry Cooper tires with white lettering. The equipment list includes the A36 package, power steering, power brakes and front bucket seats separated by a center console. Hood safety pins, dual exhaust, the A01 Light Group and a Solid State AM radio with thumbwheel controls complete the specification.

Both cars use the 440-cubic-inch V8, equal to about 7.2 liters, with a four-barrel carburetor. Dodge rated the engine at 375 hp when new and paired it with the TorqueFlite automatic transmission.

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Mecum will also offer a third 1969 Charger Daytona in B5 Blue Fire Metallic under lot S179, bringing the total number of Daytonas at the Nashville auction to three.