Dodge Copperhead SRT render imagines a brutal new rival for the Mustang GTD

Dodge could expand its lineup beyond the Charger with an even more extreme performance car. Current rumors call the project Copperhead and link it to the possible return of a supercharged V8. While Dodge has revealed very little about the actual vehicle, a new series of renders imagines its appearance by combining current Charger proportions with several cues from the Viper.

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Dodge Copperhead render imagines a wild new V8 flagship above the Charger

Avarvarii created the images for Car and Driver, imagining a car that looks wider and lower than the Charger. A sharp nose gives it a more track-focused appearance, while thin headlights sit above large bumper openings and an aggressive front splitter.

Deep air vents sculpt the hood and emphasize the front section, while two longitudinal stripes continue toward the cabin. A huge rear wing dominates the tail and recalls the famous aerodynamic solutions of the Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Superbird. Avarvarii explored the same theme from several angles and across multiple exterior colors.

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The inspiration comes from the mysterious sports car that Dodge showed under a cover during previews connected with Stellantis Investor Day. Its unusually large rear wing immediately sparked speculation about a high-performance model that could sit above the Charger. Rumors currently point to the Copperhead name and a possible arrival around 2029, but Dodge has not confirmed either detail or revealed the mechanical configuration.

One of the most interesting possibilities involves the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 now available in high-performance Ram models. The latest SRT TRX and Rumble Bee SRT versions use this engine with 777 hp and 680 lb-ft (922 Nm) of torque. Dodge could use the same V8 to revive the formula that made the previous Hellcat models famous while taking advantage of an engine Stellantis already has in production.

Dodge has also kept the relationship between this mysterious model and the Charger unclear. The company could use it as the flagship of the Charger family or develop it as a separate sports car that shares some of the same technology. Today’s Charger range already includes the electric Daytona and the gasoline SIXPACK models with the Hurricane inline-six, including four-door versions.

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During its investor presentation, Dodge confirmed plans to expand its combustion-powered lineup and introduce a new entry-level performance model called GLH. A possible Copperhead would occupy the opposite end of that strategy, giving Dodge a halo car above the higher-volume models.