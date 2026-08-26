A 1969 Charger Daytona hits Mecum Nashville: 1960s eerodynamics were pure madness

If your idea of classic American iron involves subtle contours and understated sophistication, you should probably look away now. A 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, chassis number XX29L9B355153, is crossing the block at Mecum Auctions in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 26.

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As one of only 503 units ever built to satisfy NASCAR homologation rules, this legendary aero warrior is not expected to change hands for pocket change. Dreamers looking for a cut-rate bargain should save their gas money, as heavy bidding will push the final price into the stratosphere.

Finished in a strikingly handsome Fire Metallic Blue, the bodywork does its absolute best to tone down the car’s aggressive, downright exotic silhouette. Visual contrast comes courtesy of a massive rear wing drenched in black paint, which almost manages to soften the visual shock of a spoiler towering nearly as high as a Chaparral endurance racer.

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Up front, the iconic pointed nose cone looks sharp enough to shave with, cutting through the air with an aerodynamic philosophy that relied far more on brute force and trial-and-error than modern computational fluid dynamics. It completely ignores traditional concepts of automotive elegance, replacing them with pure, unadulterated track presence.

Under the massive hood rests a 440-cubic-inch V8 engine delivering 375 HP through a TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Fed by a generously sized four-barrel carburetor that downs high-octane gasoline like a thirsty marathon runner, the eight-cylinder powerplant unleashes a deep, rumble-heavy soundtrack that made these machines the undisputed queens of high-banked super-speedways.

Inside this Charger Daytona, the cabin strikes a delightfully strange balance between motorsport ambition and period-correct luxury. High-bolstered bucket seats and a sporty steering wheel remind drivers of the Daytona’s track-focused lineage, while faux-wood trim inserts attempt to inject a touch of 1960s domestic romance into a cockpit built for sheer velocity.

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Full documentation details remain sparse prior to auction day, but its sheer rarity, wild aesthetics, and race-bred mechanicals are more than enough to ignite a frantic bidding war when the auctioneer takes the stage.