This 28-mile Challenger Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak hits the market

The funeral for Detroit’s loudest, least sensible era is officially over, but the ghosts are already demanding serious money. The Challenger nameplate is dead, the Hellcat badge is retired, and the wild Jailbreak option, Dodge’s ultimate factory free-for-all, is buried in the history books. Yet, right on cue for the collector market circus, a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak has surfaced with a baffling 28 miles on the odometer. Someone bought a 707-horsepower, rubber-burning land yacht purely to store it in a climate-controlled bubble and stare at it.

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Over its 15-year production run from 2008 to 2023, the third-generation Challenger moved more than 800,000 units. While commemorative “Last Call” editions like the Black Ghost, Shakedown, and Swinger got special badges, the Jailbreak was a full configuration unlock.

It allowed buyers to mix and match paint, stripes, and interior combinations previously locked behind trim-level walls. Pair that visual freedom with the SRT Hellcat Widebody’s mechanical arsenal, a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 churning out 707 HP and 650 lb-ft of torque, massive flared quarter panels, Brembo brakes, and adaptive Bilstein suspension, and you get the definitive final-form Mopar. Sure, the 1,025-hp Demon 170 holds the horsepower crown, but the Jailbreak represents the ultimate balance of factory aggression and personalized flair.

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Yet, having only 28 miles on the clock transforms this muscle car into a high-stakes financial artifact. In the collector world, rarity compounds the moment a model gets axed. Early 2015 Hellcats with 3,000 miles routinely fetch between $45,000 and $60,000 today. This 2023 Jailbreak Widebody is newer, far rarer, and permanently final, meaning its price tag will inflict serious sticker shock. Industry analysts at Hagerty already treat supercharged V8 icons like the Hellcat, Demon, and Super Stock as instant American muscle royalty, and the market is pricing them accordingly.

The window between discontinuation and full collector status is where the sharpest buys appear. This 28-mile time capsule sits right at that inflection point. Dodge isn’t coming back to build supercharged Hemi V8s, and the Jailbreak package will never scream again.