Loud exhausts weren’t enough: here is the 2027 Dodge Durango After Dark

Delivering 710 HP from a supercharged V8 in a three-row family hauler apparently still leaves room for subtlety, so Dodge is giving the 2027 Durango a new disguise. Enter After Dark, an ultra-dark metallic blue shade engineered to pull off a dramatic double-life depending on ambient lighting.

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Positioned under direct sunlight, the paint flashes deep metallic highlights across the SUV’s aggressive sheet metal. But once twilight settles, it shifts into a menacing, near-black hue ideal for lurking outside suburban driveways or slipping away from traffic stops unnoticed.

Available across the entire 2027 lineup, After Dark isn’t just another coat of spray; it is Dodge’s latest salvo in its relentless crusade for extreme personalization. Brand CEO Matt McAlear insists that Dodge owners are fundamentally allergic to blending in. Joining the freshly minted Redeye paint, After Dark expands the 2027 Durango’s color palette to nine distinctly loud options, including B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide, and White Knuckle.

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The true absurdity of this customization push peaks with the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak edition. By layering After Dark into the Jailbreak matrix, where buyers can mix and match paint, body stripes, wheel finishes, interior accents, and subtle trim bits, Dodge claims there are now over 16 million potential configuration variants. Statistically speaking, that ensures you will never run into another parent in the school pickup lane with your exact shade of tire-shredding excess.

This color scheme offensive isn’t confined to three-row behemoths, either. Dodge is deploying similar tactics across its lineup, recently unleashing Tinted Dual Stripes alongside new Sucker Punch and Shady colors for the 2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, following earlier additions like Red Oxide and Purple Haze. Yet, the 2027 Durango remains a rare, unrepentant beast in today’s American market.

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Dodge doubles down on a massive three-row platform that still pairs imposing dimensions with unapologetic HEMI power. Whether you opt for a base trim or full 710-hp Hellcat madness, After Dark ensures you can enjoy old-school American muscle wrapped in a modern coat of psychological warfare.