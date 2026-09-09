Dodge Charger Sixpack, the cure for an engine that sounds too polite

The new 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack certainly delivers modern muscle car performance, but its 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine is missing one crucial ingredient: the visceral, spine-tingling soundtrack of its V8 predecessors. For enthusiasts who feel that an aggressive muscle car shouldn’t sound like a politely tuned household appliance, MagnaFlow thinks it has the ultimate antidote.

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Enter the SPEQ Series Cat-Back exhaust system, engineered specifically for the 2026 Dodge Charger powered by the twin-turbo Hurricane six-cylinder. Retailing at a steep $3,359, this aftermarket upgrade aims to give the Sixpack a deeper, punchier growl while preserving the civilized nature of your neighborhood relations.

Replacing the factory hardware downstream from the catalytic converters, the MagnaFlow setup boasts 3-inch 304 stainless steel mandrel-bent tubing. The architecture includes a Tru-X crossover, straight-pipe mid-sections, and two high-flow straight-through mufflers.

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Out back, aggressive 4.5-inch black chrome dual tips give the Charger’s rear end the visual muscle to match its amplified voice. MagnaFlow strategically rates the exterior sound as “moderate” and the interior noise as “mild”, ensuring you won’t become the most hated resident on your suburban block or suffer from mind-numbing highway drone.

Crucially, you won’t lose the tech sophistication of your modern Charger either. The system retains full factory active exhaust functionality. MagnaFlow’s cast stainless steel high-performance valves integrate directly with the car’s drive modes and active sound management system, letting you stay whisper-quiet when sneaking out early in the morning and unleash a proper snarl at the mash of the throttle.

While MagnaFlow put the system through its paces on the dyno, the company is noticeably holding its cards close to its chest. They aren’t advertising any specific horsepower gains, meaning you’re paying primarily for acoustic therapy rather than raw track numbers.

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At $3,359, this exhaust system is anything but cheap. However, for Charger Sixpack buyers who miss the emotional gut-punch of a roaring V8, MagnaFlow offers a well-engineered way to restore some lost soul.