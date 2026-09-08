Brand-new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 surfaces for sale at Chicago dealer

A Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 with just 119 miles on the odometer, or about 192 kilometers, is for sale at Motorcars of Chicago for $139,995. The dealer has promoted the black example with a matching dark interior through its social media channels. Its extremely low mileage clearly separates it from regularly driven cars, although mileage alone cannot establish its full ownership or registration history.

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Chicago dealer lists ultra-low-mile Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 for $139,995

The asking price sits $43,329 above the original $96,666 launch price, although that comparison does not necessarily account for the same options, fees or other charges. The $139,995 figure also represents the dealer’s asking price rather than a confirmed transaction value. In this case, the car’s appeal comes mainly from its specification and exceptionally low mileage.

Dodge developed the Demon 170 specifically for drag racing and pushed the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 well beyond the output of other Challenger Hellcat models. With E85 fuel, the engine produces 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft (1,280 Nm) of torque. Fuel composition plays a major role in those numbers, because E10 reduces output to 900 hp and 809 lb-ft (1,097 Nm).

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Dodge quoted a quarter-mile time of 8.91 seconds with a trap speed above 151 mph (243 km/h). The manufacturer also claimed a 0-60 mph time of 1.66 seconds, a figure that comes from dedicated drag-strip testing. Buyers should not confuse that result with a 0-62 mph run or expect the same performance under normal road conditions.

The example advertised by Motorcars of Chicago combines black leather upholstery with contrasting stitching, while Alcantara covers the steering wheel, pillars and headliner. Carbon-fiber trim adds another upscale touch. The cabin therefore offers a more refined atmosphere than the car’s drag-racing focus might suggest.

Dodge introduced the Demon 170 during the first half of 2023 and planned a maximum run of 3,300 units, with 3,000 for the United States and 300 for Canada. Production ended later that same year, so buyers now have to rely on the existing pool of cars already built if they want to add one to their garage.