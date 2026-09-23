Is Stellantis really dropping a 7.0-liter Hemi V8 into the Ram 1500?

If there is one thing internet automotive channels love more than high-margin clickbait, it’s resurrecting legendary V8 displacement numbers. For years now, the automotive blogosphere, fueled by YouTube sleuths, has been hyping up the imminent return of a factory-installed 426 Hemi V8 powering a Ram 1500 pickup.

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The proposition is admittedly intoxicating: seven full liters of American iron, a storied moniker born in 1964 NASCAR victories with Richard Petty, and enough raw rumble to make environmental regulators weep. But, now, let’s separate actual engineering programs from internet wishful thinking.

The obsession isn’t entirely baseless. Mopar’s 426 Street Hemi originally put out 425 HP back in 1966 before bowing out in 1971. Fast forward to SEMA 2018, and Mopar teased enthusiast dreams by unleashing the 1,000-hp supercharged Hellephant 426. However, that was a crate engine, a glorious $30,000 piece of garage art, not an official production line commitment for a Ram truck. Rumors of a “Banshee” 7.0L V8 in a Rebel TR prototype started floating around that same year, setting off an endless loop of recurring leaks.

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By 2025 and 2026, content creators were claiming everything from naturally aspirated aluminum blocks crossing the Mexican border to twin-turbo setups designed to allegedly embarrass the Corvette ZR1X.

Yet, Stellantis hasn’t issued a single official press release confirming a 426 production Ram. What we actually have for the 2026 Ram 1500 lineup is the re-introduced 5.7L eTorque V8, along with the high-output TRX SRT boasting a supercharged 777 HP and 680 lb-ft of torque.

A naturally aspirated 7.0L V8 would certainly cater to old-school throttle response purists tired of modern plumbing, and Direct Connection stage kits could offer factory-backed boost options. But a massive engine bay footprint alone doesn’t grant instant towing supremacy, sensible fuel economy, or realistic showroom pricing.

Until Stellantis hands us official order guides, certified specs, and sticker prices rather than YouTube conjecture, the 426 Ram remains what it has been for years: a tantalizing legend that prints clicks faster than Ram can print window stickers.