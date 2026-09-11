Luxury or survival? How Stellantis plans to save Maserati and reboot Alfa Romeo

December is officially judgment day for Maserati, and Modena will serve as the courtroom. While the Turin Auto Show offered a polished backdrop for polite photo ops, Stellantis is holding back its real poker hand until the Investor Day at the end of the year. That is when Trident CEO Santo Ficili will finally lay out the master plan covering product roadmaps, brand positioning, and the ultimate savior strategy. Right now, Maserati is playing a high-stakes survival game, and December is when the clock runs out.

Advertisement

Rumors regarding a potential industrial partnership with Chinese giants Huawei and JAC have been buzzing through the automotive ecosystem like an electric hum. When pressed on the topic, Ficili neither confirmed nor denied the chatter. Instead, he pulled out the classic corporate handbook maneuver, declaring that every option remains open. In the delicate dialect of PR diplomacy, that translates directly to a half-confirmation written in bold neon.

Ficili insists the partner’s passport does not matter as long as Italian soul, bespoke craftsmanship, and blistering performance remain intact. In short, keep the leather smelling Italian, even if the operating software speaks fluent Mandarin.

Advertisement

The product void, however, is impossible to gloss over. Maserati’s current lineup looks suspiciously hollowed out. The Quattroporte and Levante are gone, leaving painful gaps in the luxury sedan and large SUV segments where the brand once printed money.

The compact Grecale is carrying the entire showroom on its shoulders, while the GranTurismo and GranCabrio play the role of high-priced halo trophies. Ficili attributes this empty-nest syndrome to shifting customer demand, but buyers simply cannot purchase cars that do not exist.

Meanwhile, the Cassino manufacturing plant—birthplace of the Giulia and Stelvio—remains a non-negotiable bargaining chip in any prospective industrial deal.

As for the delicate marriage between Maserati and Alfa Romeo, Ficili promises shared synergies without internal cannibalization. Maserati sits at the luxury pinnacle, while Alfa stays in the premium playground. Alfa’s own roadmap is slightly less foggy: a fresh C-SUV will arrive in early 2028, followed by a completely resurrected Giulietta. Add in the lucrative “Bottega Fuoriserie” custom department following the 33 Stradale, and Stellantis might just pull this off.