Maserati is crashing Goodwood Revival 2026 with three rare legends

Maserati is heading back to an era when automotive drama was earned with real gasoline and dangerously creative engineering. This weekend, the iconic Italian brand takes center stage at the historic Goodwood Revival circuit to celebrate 100 years of the Trident, a symbol that has navigated a century of racing triumphs, corporate handshakes, and pure Italian passion.

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Brought straight from the legendary Umberto Panini Collection with support from Maserati Classiche, three historical heavyweights are taking over the British countryside to remind everyone what Italian flair looked like before algorithms dominated car design.

Leading the charge is the 1954 Maserati Berlinetta A6GCS-53. Debuted at the Turin Motor Show, only four of these Pininfarina-sculpted exist. It stands as a masterclass in blending haute couture elegance with a fierce, uncompromising racing heart.

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Then comes the unashamedly loud Tipo 420M/58 “Eldorado”, a V8-powered single-seater capable of exceeding 217 mph. Built specifically for the 1958 “Race of Two Worlds” at Monza, it holds a cheeky place in motorsport history as the very first European race car backed by a non-automotive corporate sponsor.

Still in mechanical eccentricity, the Maserati Tipo 61 “Birdcage” brings its famous spaceframe chassis into the spotlight. Built from roughly 200 tiny steel tubes, the design offered structural rigidity while keeping weight remarkably low.

This weekend’s Goodwood Revival leans heavily into “La Dolce Vita,” transforming the venue into a celebration of 1940s, 50s, and 60s Italian motoring culture. Even the historic Turning Circle gets a tricolore makeover, while track action heats up with the new “Battle of Modena” alongside the returning RAC TT Celebration.

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Ultimately, the spectacle honors a defining milestone born a century ago: in 1926, the Maserati Tipo 26 claimed a class victory at the grueling Targa Florio, launching a competitive legacy that endures today. While times change, true racing soul never goes out of style.