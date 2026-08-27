The next Maserati Sedan might merge the ghost of the Ghibli and Quattroporte

Ever since Maserati quietly retired both the Ghibli and Quattroporte, the iconic Trident badge has suffered from a glaring case of luxury sedan amnesia. To fill this self-inflicted void, digital designer Sezer Design recently took to social media with a set of sleek, AI-generated renders imagining a next-generation Maserati Ghibli.

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While these images are strictly unofficial, they offer a tantalizing glimpse into a reality where low-slung Italian saloons haven’t been entirely swallowed by the SUV apocalypse.

Rather than resurrecting the traditional three-box silhouette of the 2013–2023 sedan, Sezer Design reinvented the Ghibli as a hyper-modern fastback. Up front, a grille bearing the iconic Trident flanked by razor-thin light signatures, leading toward full-width rear taillights that give the car an unmistakably aggressive stance.

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Inside, the cabin abandons old-school minimalism for digital overload, featuring a massive widescreen display stretching across the dashboard paired with a second vertical infotainment screen on the center console. Naturally, classic Italian Gran Turismo flair remains intact.

The Ghibli badge itself carries a rich, slightly chaotic history. It debuted in 1966 as a stunning Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed grand tourer before transforming into a twin-turbocharged 1990s coupe, and finally morphing into the midsize luxury sedan that bowed out in 2023.

While Maserati has no immediate plans to revive the nameplate, parent company Stellantis has officially committed two new E-segment models to the brand’s roadmap by 2030. Industry speculation suggests a single flagship sedan could eventually bridge the gap between the Ghibli and Quattroporte, assuming corporate accountants don’t decide everyone just wants another crossover.

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For now, Maserati is attempting to rebuild its brand identity around pure Italian Gran Turismo heritage, leveraging its twin-turbo Nettuno V6, the all-electric Folgore lineup, and expanding bespoke personalization options. With 2026 already bringing updates to the Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio, the brand is slowly regaining its footing.

Clearer details regarding future sedans by the end of 2026. Until then, enthusiasts will just have to rely on AI algorithms to design the stunning thoroughbreds Stellantis is taking its sweet time to build.