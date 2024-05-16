New Fiat Panda in South America will be named differently

After years of waiting, the new Fiat Panda is finally ready to unveil itself to the world. On July 11, 2024, on the 125th anniversary of the automaker, the historic citycar will be officially unveiled, ushering in a new chapter full of new features.

The New Fiat Panda: the icon coming back to life with a new name for South America.

The new Fiat Panda is ready to return to the scene. The historic car will be officially unveiled on July 11, 2024 on the occasion of the manufacturer’s 125th anniversary. The car is preparing to conquer the roads of South America, particularly Brazil and Argentina with a new name as far as the American continent is concerned.

Born on the Stellantis “CMP”, the same platform used for cars such as the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross and the future Fiat Multipla, which, however, will be available in the future. The new Panda is thus bidding to become a “global” car, with the goal of trying to conquer markets around the world. Certainly in Europe it will keep its historical name, while in South America, where Fiat is very popular but the name Panda is not particularly well known, it will be called something else.

As we reported a few months ago, the name that had been associated with the new car as far as South America was concerned was Fiat Argo. At the moment, however, sources are rumoring the name of the new Fiat Uno. A choice that for all intents and purposes winks at the past. It would in fact take the name of a model that had great success in Brazil and Argentina in years past, further strengthening the brand’s connection with this continent.

The new Panda will be available in different configurations to try to meet the needs of every motorist. It will, of course, start from the basic version to the most accessorized one, from the one hundred percent electric version to the one with the heat engine. As always, Panda will offer the perfect solution for those looking for a versatile, reliable and affordable car.

Therefore, thanks to its features that we are now familiar with, Fiat Panda will surely try to conquer several automotive markets globally. The intent is to confirm its status as a key player in Fiat’s future. In the coming days we will surely find out more about this new venture of the manufacturer, as well as numerous details that will be revealed as we go along.