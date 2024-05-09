New Fiat Multipla 2025: here’s how much it could cost

New Fiat Multipla to hit the market by the end of 2025, about a year after the new generation Fiat Panda. The two models will have a very similar design, but with different dimensions. While the new Panda will be about 4 meters long, the new Multipla will be almost 4.4 meters. But while we already know what the prices of the Fiat Panda might be, what will the prices of the Multipla be?

Here’s what the price of the new Fiat Multipla 2025 could be

The new Fiat Multipla will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the same one used by the Citroen C3, Citroen C3 Aircross, and new Fiat Panda. Production of this new model will take place in Morocco at Stellantis’ Kenitra plant. The car will have both fully electric and internal combustion engine versions, with the entry-level model expected to have a 100-horsepower 1.2-liter engine. The engine range for this car will have a lot in common with that of the new Fiat Panda.

Like its “twin” the Citroen C3 Aircross, the new Fiat Multipla will be available in both 5- and 7-seat configurations. It will be a very roomy and spacious car. The philosophy behind this car will be the same as that of the new Panda. So it will be a practical and essential car that is very functional with a spacious and minimalist interior. This car, like the new Panda, could have very attractive prices thanks to its high quality-price ratio, one of its main features.

Given that the new Panda will start at around 15,000 euros, it seems easy to assume that the starting price for the 100-horsepower internal combustion engine version of the Multipla could be a little over 20,000 euros. Obviously, the top-of-the-range and electric versions will cost more, but the prices should still be very affordable. With the new Panda and Multipla, the Italian automaker intends to conquer valuable market shares in Europe and other global markets.