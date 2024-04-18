New Citroen C3 Aircross: first images of the SUV unveiled

Citroën has unveiled the first images of the new C3 Aircross, which shares the same stylish identity, on-board comfort and competitive price ambition as the C3 hatchback. Both models are based on the same Smart Car platform, promoting a wide variety of powertrains and cost reduction.

Here are the first images of the new Citroen C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross has undergone a radical change, entering a new dimension with a bolder character, more space on board and up to 7 seats, and an expanded engine range. Coupled with a very competitive price positioning, this more mature and muscular version is fully in line with market expectations.

The new C3 Aircross integrates the new elements of Citroën’s stylistic language, of which the Oli concept car was the starting point. Its very vertical front proudly displays the new Citroën logo and adopts the characteristic 3-segment light signature. Its style also highlights quality and attention to detail by using the chevron motif on some elements.

In addition to these graphic elements, Citroën plays with the perception of the silhouette and personalisation by breaking up the vertical reading of the model through a two-tone roof offer and animating the C3 Aircross with occasional coloured dots, the coloured clips, present on the badge and the side panel, which the customer can modify as desired.

The new C3 Aircross radically changes its attitude to move from a model that highlights curves and gentleness to a model that, without being aggressive, exudes a more angular, muscular and assertive style. Powerful and impressively robust, the C3 Aircross takes on its SUV typology with a high, horizontal bonnet, flared wheel arches and sills, and solid shoulders that benefit from protections that cover large 690mm diameter wheels. Every style line adds tension and energy to a model that now exudes great confidence. Its silhouette is very balanced and expresses strength.

The new C3 Aircross changes dimensions and now reaches 4.39 metres in length to guarantee greater on-board habitability. The balanced proportions of its silhouette suggest a very long wheelbase, the longest in its category. This provides more legroom for rear passengers, both in the second and third rows.

The new Citroën C3 Aircross is a major innovation in the segment with the option of comfortably seating up to 7 people on board thanks to two folding seats in the boot. The C3 Aircross does not lack in ideas to make everyday family life easier, thus offering great flexibility of use. However, the new model from the French carmaker remains very compact for easy driving and stress-free parking. Rational, versatile and reassuring, the C3 Aircross is an easy-to-live-with SUV.

This new B-SUV shares the Smart Car platform with the C3 hatchback, inaugurated by Citroën and designed from the outset to optimally accommodate the electric offer. Thus, the C3 Aircross is perfectly in line with the challenges of the energy transition by offering for the first time, alongside a traditional petrol offer, a hybrid offer that facilitates access to electrification and whose versatility is perfectly suited to this type of silhouette. The C3 Aircross will also be available in a 100% electric version with an affordable price and produced in Europe.

The silhouette of the C3 Aircross SUV promises a higher ground clearance, making it safer to drive, easier to get on board and providing a high driving position that allows for better visibility. Like the C3 hatchback, the new C3 Aircross will emphasize comfort and will have all the equipment and technology expected by customers in this market.

With the new C3 Aircross, to be marketed by the summer, Citroën is proposing a new vision of the compact European SUV in a key market. Since 2020, sales of B-SUVs have exceeded those of B-segment hatchbacks in Europe. Sales exceed 2 million registrations each year in a market that has become extremely competitive. Citroën arrived in this market segment in 2008 with the Citroën C3 Picasso.