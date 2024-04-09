New Citroen C3: ICE and Mild Hybrid versions revealed

The French carmaker has opened orders for the new Citroen C3, thus renewing a best-seller that has sold over 1.5 million units in the European market since 2016. This iconic model is still a great success today. With each new generation of the C3, Citroën has decided to shake up the market by offering an innovative concept while maintaining its qualities: unique and strong design, distinctive on-board comfort, useful equipment for everyday life and an interesting price positioning.

New Citroen C3: orders open in Europe for ICE and Mild Hybrid versions

The new Citroen C3 is no exception to this rule and makes a real difference in the B-segment petrol hatchback market. Innovative, modern and intelligent, it is an improvement over the previous generation in every way. This model appeals to a wide audience because it is affordable and offers different energy solutions to suit the customer’s needs.

Everything in the new Citroen C3 is designed to enhance simplicity and well-being. It therefore offers the Hybrid 100 version which facilitates access to electrification. Able to complete up to 50% of urban journeys in electric mode without the need for charging, it allows customers to enjoy the smoothness and flexibility of electric driving while reducing their budget and environmental impact.

To go further, Citroën is for the first time equipping the C3 with its innovative and exclusive progressive hydraulic shock absorber suspension system, as standard on all versions, which complements the cocooning effect offered by the redesigned Citroën Advanced Comfort seats and the new architecture of the C Zen Lounge dashboard, designed to increase on-board serenity thanks to its uncluttered style, the Citroën Head-Up Display and the compact steering wheel.

The New C3 offers an optimal synthesis of design, comfort and technology, while maintaining a very attractive price positioning. The C3 is available from €14,990 with the 100-horsepower 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual transmission. The first deliveries are expected in the summer of 2024, while the Hybrid 100 version will be available by the end of the year. Alongside the 1.2-litre Turbo engine, the New C3 offers for the first time a hybrid powertrain thanks to the modularity of the SmartCar platform, designed to be versatile and multi-energy.

The new Citroen C3 makes electrification more accessible by offering Hybrid 48V technology. Compact, lightweight and affordable, this solution is particularly suitable for this versatile urban car, which allows up to 50% of urban journeys to be made in electric mode. With no charging constraints, it allows you to enjoy all the advantages of electric driving, from the ease of driving without noise or vibration to the possibility of driving in low-emission zones, reducing the environmental impact.

This hybridization combines the advantages of petrol and electric with two engines that operate together or separately, automatically and without driver intervention. Based on Hybrid 48V technology, it consists of a 48V lithium-ion battery that recharges during certain driving phases, a new generation 100 hp (75 kW) 3-cylinder petrol engine designed to specifically adapt to this new hybrid system and combined with the new ë-DCS6 electrified dual-clutch transmission that integrates a 21 kW ë-Motor electric motor produced in France.

Simple and fluid to use, the Hybrid 100 offers pleasure and versatility with a torque of 205 Nm (55 Nm for the electric motor) reducing emissions and consumption by almost 10% compared to an equivalent petrol version. In the combined WLTP cycle, this version is approved for 117g CO2/km. In case of strong acceleration, the electric motor delivers an additional 9 kW (about 12 hp), always ensuring a high level of comfort while guaranteeing dynamic recovery.

As an entry-level option, the new Citroen C3 offers a 1.2-liter Turbo petrol engine with a power of 100 hp, combined with a 6-speed manual transmission. Completely redesigned for performance and reliability, this engine is now equipped with a timing chain that guarantees great accessibility and versatility of use for the C3. In the combined WLTP cycle, this version will target 126g CO2/km.