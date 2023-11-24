Fiat Argo reaches half a million units produced

When it comes to the sedan market in Brazil, it is impossible not to mention Fiat’s tradition in the segment. Since it arrived in the country, the brand has sold more than eight million vehicles in this category and has become known for launching models that have influenced the lives of Brazilians over the years. One of these is the Fiat Argo, which has been successful for five years and is a reference point in the category. It has now reached a new milestone: half a million units produced.

Fiat Argo has already sold more than 55,000 units in 2023

With a name inspired by a constellation, the Fiat Argo shines like a true star of the brand. It is, in fact, one of the best-selling vehicles in Brazil (ranked ninth in 2022) and has already sold more than 55,000 units in Brazil in 2023, ranking eighth for the year. Its success is not limited to the national territory. The model is also exported to 10 other countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay.

Developed and produced at the Stellantis Betim Automotive Complex (MG), the Fiat Argo arrived in the market in 2017, marking a period of product renewal for the brand, shortly after the launches of the Fiat Toro and Mobi and just before the Fiat Cronos. It came with the task of replacing established icons in the brand’s history and accomplished the mission with expertise, revolutionizing the design and raising the standard of quality and content offered to consumers.

Since then, it has not stopped evolving. In 2023, it became one of the most affordable automatic vehicles in the segment. This is because the Drive and Trekking versions feature a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission paired with the 107-horsepower Firefly 1.3 engine, resulting in efficiency and competitive performance for the category.

“At Fiat, we are proud of our extensive presence and diversity in the automotive market, covering virtually all segments. However, we always keep our roots alive and value sedans. The Fiat Argo is a perfect example of this tradition, having evolved over the years and remaining a reference for style, technology, comfort, and safety in the category. Achieving the impressive milestone of 500,000 units produced for the Argo demonstrates that we are on the right path,” says Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Fiat in South America. The current model range consists of the following versions: Argo 1.0, Argo Drive 1.0, Argo Trekking 1.3, Argo Drive 1.3 Automatic, and Argo Trekking 1.3 Automatic.