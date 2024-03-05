New Fiat Uno: could this be its design?

At present, it’s unclear whether there will be room for a new Fiat Uno in the future. However, Fiat’s CEO, Olivier Francois, has stated that for future models set to launch in the coming years by the Italian automaker, he intends to use well-known names that have been part of the brand’s history. Therefore, it’s a possibility that this model could reappear on the market.

The design of a possible new Fiat Uno revealed?

Regarding a potential new Fiat Uno, rumors suggest this name might be used in South America for what will be called the new Fiat Panda in Europe, set to be unveiled on July 11. Currently, these are merely unofficial rumors, and nothing is certain. The South American version of the Panda is also rumored to be called the new Fiat Argo.

Meanwhile, online speculation abounds about what a new Fiat Uno could look like. The YouTube channel Mahboub1 has published a video render hypothesizing the design of this model should it make a remarkable comeback. This model would also use the Stellantis Smart Car platform and would be available both as an electric version and with an internal combustion engine.

The version envisioned in this video is fully electric. We will see if the future holds a place in the Stellantis Italian lineup for this eagerly anticipated return or if it remains merely a speculative concept.