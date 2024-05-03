Peugeot 208 reigned supreme as Argentina’s best-selling car in April 2024

Peugeot topped the sales charts in the Argentine market in April 2024. In the fourth month of the year, the Peugeot 208 was the most popular car among Argentines, closing with an 8.1 percent market share. The undisputed leader in the B-Hatch segment in the country, the Peugeot 208 has registered over 92,000 units registered since its launch in August 2020.

The Peugeot 208, which is produced in El Palomar, captured an 8.1% market share with 2,525 units registered

The success of the Peugeot 208 in Argentina is undoubtedly one of the undisputed pillars of Stellantis’ leadership in the region. Strong sales of the model have a direct impact on production at the El Palomar plant in Buenos Aires province.

This Peugeot vehicle is a true benchmark in the local market, not only for its innovative design and advanced technology, but also for its equipment associated with comfort and safety. Together with the redefinition of the driving position with the I-Cockpit 3D, they elevate the driving experience to its highest expression.

The Peugeot 208 in Argentina is available in six main configurations in terms of engine, transmission, and trim levels. From the entry-level model, the 208 comes with a good level of equipment and includes extensive technological features in the standard versions and packs. Its performance has also been boosted by the success of its high-end special editions, including the Style and Roadtrip series.