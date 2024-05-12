Abarth: aim to double sales in Brazil 2024

Abarth, the historic sports brand of the Stellantis Group, plans to double its sales in Brazil in 2024. An ambitious goal, but achievable thanks to the success of the two sports SUVs launched in the Brazilian market: the Pulse Abarth and Fastback Abarth.

Abarth: a triumphant return to Brazil with sporty SUVs and an ambitious goal for 2024

Abarth’s return to Brazil dates back to 2022, with the launch of the Pulse Abarth. It was followed last year by the Abarth Fastback, marking the brand’s debut in the SUV segment. A revival enthusiastically welcomed by the Brazilian public, as evidenced by the 3,000 units sold in 2023, the first full year of marketing.

For the year 2024, Abarth aims to double its registrations in Brazil to 6,000 units. An ambitious but realistic goal, thanks to the presence of both SUV models in the range and the expansion of the sales network.

There are two main factors driving Abarth’s growth in Brazil: on the one hand, the ever-increasing demand for vehicles with a sporty character in the country; on the other hand, the strong bond the brand has with the Brazilian public, which has enthusiastically welcomed Abarth’s return to the market.

The two Abarth SUVs produced in Betim, Brazil, are also exported to Uruguay and Paraguay. In addition, the brand debuted in Argentina this year with the Pulse Abarth, and the Fastback will follow shortly. Abarth is not stopping there: the goal is to further expand its product portfolio in Brazil, with new models to be unveiled soon.

To support sales growth, Abarth is expanding its sales network in Brazil. By the end of May 2024, the number of authorized dealerships will reach 100 from the current 90. These dealerships will be part of the more than 500 Fiat dealers in the country, but they will have an area dedicated exclusively to the sale of Abarth models, with specialized staff in both sales and after-sales.

Abarth’s two SUVs, Pulse Abarth and Fastback Abarth, are powered by a 185-hp 1.3 turbo flex engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to the sporty look, the vehicles have received several modifications to the suspension, steering, brakes and transmission to offer customers a sportier and more enjoyable driving experience, differentiating them from standard Fiat models.

Boasting a competitive product range, a growing sales network, and an exciting brand, Abarth has all the credentials to double its sales in Brazil by 2024 and establish itself as a benchmark in the country’s sports car segment.