Mopar makes Fiat pickups more customizable with work, tech and adventure accessories

Mopar is expanding its catalog of original accessories for Fiat pickups sold in Brazil, where the Toro, Strada and Titano represent much more than simple work vehicles. These models accompany thousands of drivers every day through cities, rural areas, construction sites and dirt roads. The goal is to allow every customer to personalize their pickup without giving up quality, safety or integration with the vehicle, using solutions developed specifically for the design and structure of Fiat models rather than generic components added later.

Fiat Toro, Strada and Titano gain more original Mopar accessories in Brazil

On the new Fiat Toro MHEV, the first 48-volt mild-hybrid pickup produced in Brazil, this philosophy takes shape through 28 accessories designed to adapt the vehicle to different needs. Covers, bags, boxes and dividers turn the bed into a protected and organized space for groceries, tools or luggage, while customers who need more capacity can choose a tow hitch, bed extender, bars and roof racks aimed at professional use. One of the most interesting options is the hardtop, available in manual or electric form to protect cargo from water and dust, alongside front parking sensors, dedicated floor mats, a sports bar and an exhaust tip.

The Fiat Strada, Brazil’s best-selling vehicle over the past four years, receives 29 original accessories focused on productivity, protection and everyday comfort. Customers who use it for work can choose a tow hitch, sports bar, crossbars and dividers to better organize the bed, while floor mats and mudguards help preserve the vehicle under more intense use. The model’s dual nature, capable of moving between professional duties and daily life, also emerges through accessories such as the 9-inch multimedia system and side steps. From a technical point of view, the Strada remains the first compact pickup in its segment to combine a turbo flex engine with a CVT transmission, while Fiat also offers an online 3D simulator that lets customers view configurations in real time.

The Fiat Titano, designed for heavy-duty work and off-road driving without sacrificing comfort or technology, gains 36 original accessories. These include an electric bed cover with adapter, a tow hitch rated for up to 3.5 tons and an automatically activated electric side step that makes cabin access easier. Its 2.2-liter Multijet engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, produces 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, figures that allow the pickup to handle demanding loads and routes while maintaining smooth driving in everyday use.

Mopar accessories are available at Fiat dealerships and online through the brand’s official stores on Mercado Livre and Shopee. At the time of purchase, customers can include accessories worth up to 10% of the vehicle’s value directly at the dealership, financing them at the same rate as the vehicle.