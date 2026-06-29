Fiat Grizzly Fastback Hybrid spotted as the cheaper version of the new SUV coupé

New spy photos published by Walter Vayr and taken by Gabetz Spy Unit show a Fiat Grizzly Fastback Hybrid prototype with almost no camouflage during road testing. The images are particularly interesting because the example spotted appears to belong to an entry-level trim, with simple wheel design, simplified finishes and an overall more sober appearance than the versions already shown officially by Fiat.

New Fiat Grizzly Fastback Hybrid spy shots reveal entry-level SUV coupe

The general proportions follow what had already been previewed in the official images, but the live shots make it easier to appreciate the Fastback’s profile. The roofline slopes progressively toward the rear, where the inclined rear window and compact tail create an SUV coupe silhouette that Fiat has chosen to bring even into a segment traditionally dominated by more conventional body styles. The front end keeps a vertical and robust look, with slim headlights and clean surfaces, while the side view features clearly marked wheel arches and proportions designed to convey solidity without excessive decoration. At the rear, the prominent Fiat logo, slim taillights and substantial bumper help visually distinguish the Fastback from the traditional-body Grizzly.

The hybrid variant could play a central role in Fiat’s European strategy, targeting customers who want a compact SUV with low running costs but are not yet ready to switch fully to electric power. The Grizzly Fastback range should include gasoline, hybrid and electric powertrains, with the hybrid version positioned as a balance point between affordability and technological updating.

The full presentation of the Grizzly family is expected at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, scheduled for the fall, although a preview during the summer months cannot be ruled out. The spy photos suggest that development is now at an advanced stage, but official details on powertrains, pricing, trims and dealership arrival dates still need to be confirmed, especially for the United States, where the model is expected to wear a Chrysler badge, and for South America.