Fiat is preparing to celebrate 50 years of production activity in Brazil, a milestone set for July 9, 2026. The brand also intends to mark the occasion with a special version of the Fastback, the SUV coupé that sits at the top of its local range. The first spy images circulating online show an example with anniversary details.

The version should carry the name Fiat Fastback 50 Anos and use the Fastback Impetus Hybrid as its base, with the 1.0-litre T200 turbo engine and mild hybrid system. Fiat should keep the mechanical package unchanged compared with the standard version, concentrating the differences on styling, equipment and personalisation.

Fiat Fastback special edition coming to mark Fiat’s 50th anniversary in Brazil

The spotted example features an Azul Amalfi body colour combined with a panoramic sunroof. On the outside, dedicated logos, anniversary elements and specific finishes should distinguish the special series from the regular Fastback Impetus. The cabin appears to offer the most recognisable details, with black leather seats, neon green stitching, a 50FIAT logo on the front headrests, a numbered plaque on the dashboard and references to the brand’s Brazilian history. According to rumours, Fiat could limit production to 550 units.

Fiat has not officially announced the price yet. Considering that the regular Fastback Impetus starts at 173,490 reais, the special series should sit higher in the range, especially if it confirms metallic paint, the panoramic roof and dedicated equipment.

The 50th anniversary celebration should not stop with the Fastback. Fiat also appears to be preparing an institutional campaign dedicated to its Brazilian history. Some sightings in Belo Horizonte have shown extras, period clothing and historic models such as the 147, Uno, Palio and Tempra, suggesting a story built as a journey through the different eras of the brand in the country.

That choice reflects the importance Brazil has gained in Fiat’s global strategy over the past half-century. Models such as the 147, Uno, Palio, Strada and Toro helped the brand adapt to local tastes and requirements, often with products very different from those sold in Europe. In the process, Brazil became one of Fiat’s most important markets and industrial hubs.

The anniversary could also give Fiat the chance to hint at the future of its range. One of the rumours involves the new Argo, which should inherit part of the legacy of Brazil’s compact line-up and connect with Fiat’s new global strategy, although the brand has not revealed any details for now. In addition, the new Grizzly Fastback could replace the current model over the coming months.