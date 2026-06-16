New Fiat Grizzly 7-seat SUV appears for the first time in spy shots

Images published by the FCA Fan Brazil profile show the new Fiat Grizzly on the road for the first time, with no camouflage at all. This is the Italian brand’s new 7-seat SUV, and its proportions immediately appear more generous than those of the other SUVs expected in the same family. The longer wheelbase, extended rear doors and more developed rear pillar reveal a body designed to maximise cabin space.

New 7-seat Fiat Grizzly spotted on the road without camouflage

The front end looks robust, with pronounced wheel arches, while the rear overhang remains relatively contained. This detail suggests a configuration focused above all on offering good room for second-row passengers, with a third row likely more suitable for children or short journeys, following a common logic among compact SUVs with three rows of seats. Overall length should be around 4.40 metres, a figure close to the 4.32-metre South American Citroën C3 Aircross, which already comes in a seven-seat version and uses the same Smart Car architecture.

The Smart Car platform is the common thread behind the entire project. It is the same base used for the Grande Panda, Opel Frontera and future Argo, and from a styling point of view, the link with the Grande Panda looks clear in the spy photos.

The new 7-seat Fiat Grizzly forms part of a broader project expected to generate three distinct models. It will sit alongside a compact 5-seat SUV, the one most likely to reach Europe as well, and an SUV coupé designed to take over from the Fastback. In Brazil, the debut is expected in the second half of 2026, as part of a product offensive that also includes the new Argo and updates for the Pulse, Fastback, Toro and Strada.

The picture becomes particularly interesting when looking at Europe. According to rumours, the Grizzly family could arrive with hybrid and electric variants, while petrol versions may also be under consideration to lower the entry price. In a segment where affordable three-row alternatives remain scarce, a model of this kind would respond to demand that is still largely uncovered. The spy photos confirm that the project has reached an advanced stage, but timing, final name and configurations for the European market still need to be defined.